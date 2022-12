Monday night football last night.

The New England Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-13.

One sad note this morning, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach dies following complications from a heart condition. Leach coached previously at Washington State and Texas Tech.

Leach was 84-43 at Texas Tech, and took the Red Raiders to nine bowl games, winning the majority. Incidentally, Paso Robles assistant city manager Chris Huot is a graduate of Texas Tech.

Mike Leach dead at the age of 61.