Mostly sunny today, highs near 61. ENE winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies, lows near 36. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, cloudy, highs near 60. Light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Sunday, Christmas day.

Next week, they’re forecasting showers Tuesday through Friday. About four tenths of an inch of rain Tuesday, then it lightens up. Just light showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.