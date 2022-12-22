North County Weather 12.22.2022

Mostly cloudy today, highs near 61. Light variable winds.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies, lows near 38. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 63. Light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Sunday, Christmas Day.

Next week, they’re forecasting cloudy skies Monday, then rain Tuesday with showers continuing through Saturday. About seven tenths of an inch of rain Tuesday, then it lightens up. Showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All told, over one point six inches of rain next week Tuesday through Saturday.