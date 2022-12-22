Lonely Teens 12.22.2022

A study by UC Davis indicates that teenagers who attended school virtually, felt more isolated and more depressed than their peers in hybrid and in-person classrooms.

Communications professor Drew Cingle says the results were predictable. What do you expect when kids stare at a computer screen all day. It makes them lonelier than being in a room with their classmates. Those kids saw their grades drop and often, depression set in.

But he says he was surprised how bad things got for the zoomers.

He said regardless of school context, adolescents who reported as transgender or gender-nonconforming were doing worse across the board. He says, they felt worse about school and less socially connected. They reported worse mental health.

He surveyed over 1200 kids between the ages of 14 and 16.