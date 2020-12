Cloudy this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60’s. ESE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Partly cloudy overnight, lows near 34.

Partly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the upper 60’s.

The extended forecast calls for sunshine through the Christmas Day. A 25% chance of rain late Friday and early Saturday. A 75% chance of rain late Sunday and early Monday.