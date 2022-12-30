North County Weather 12.30.2022

Cloudy with a few showers this afternoon, highs near 59. SSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, showers becoming a steady light rain overnight. Lows near 53. The chance of rain 70%. SSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, windy with rain likely. We may get one inch of rain. Highs near 57. SSW winds 20-30 miles per hour. The chance of rain 100%.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Sunday. Then, rain showers Monday through Saturday of next week. We’ll get about 3 inches of rain next week. That’s Monday through Saturday. The heaviest rainfall on Wednesday. Over an inch of rain Wednesday.