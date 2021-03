Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60’s. Partly cloudy overnight, lows near 34. WSW 5-10 miles per hour.

Sunshine mixed with clouds tomorrow. About a 25% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50’s.

The extended forecast calls for rain tomorrow night and Wednesday. About a 75% chance of rain beginning around 11 tomorrow night. A 65% chance of rain Wednesday. Sunshine returns on Thursday.