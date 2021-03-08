In Sports 3.08.2021

The Cal Poly baseball team beat Utah valley 6-0 yesterday to complete a three game sweep. The Mustangs improve to 6-4, that’s after starting out 1-3.

Coach Larry Lee said, “We’re starting to feel more comfortable in a lot of different aspects.”

Brooks Lee hit his third home run of the season. He’s now batting .417 for the Mustangs. Designated hitter Matt Lopez is hitting .485. Left fielder Myles Emmerson has a .419 average.

Next weekend, the Mustangs host UCLA for three games. The Bruins are ranked number 8 in the country.