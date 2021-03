A mixture of sun and clouds today, highs near 65. SSW winds 10 – 20 miles per hour.

Increasing clouds tonight with showers overnight. A 50% chance of rain, lows near 50. Southerly winds 5-10 mph.

Light rain early tomorrow. The chance of rain is 70%. Cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon, highs near 60.

Clearing Friday night, mostly sunny through the weekend.