Wineries 3.18.2021

Under the governor’s red tier, wineries, breweries and distilleries that do not serve food in the north county may now operate outdoors with modifications. That’s according to recent guidance from the governor’s department of public health. The new guidelines released Saturday.

Dr. Penny Borenstein says, “We’re excited to see this updated guidance that protects the public’s health while also allowing these businesses to operate more normally.”

Under the governor’s new guidelines, wineries that do not serve food must operate outdoors, require reservations, and limit visits to no more than 90 minutes.

The wineries, breweries and distilleries must also regularly sanitize tables and surfaces, although research indicates the virus is not transferred by surface contact.