Mostly sunny, but cooler today, highs near 74. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Partly cloudy skies tonight, lows near 45. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but cooler still, highs near 67. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with cooler temperatures. A forty percent chance of light rain Sunday and Monday.