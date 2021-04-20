In Sports 4.20.2021

Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee named to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list as the best shortstop in Division 1 of college baseball. One hundred nominees are on the list, including three others in the Big West. Kole Kaler of Hawaii, Taishi Na-ka-wa-ke of UC Irvine and Jordan Sprinkle of UC Santa Barbara.

Lee is hitting .364 through 31 games. He leads the Mustangs in doubles, home runs, RBI’s, slugging percentage, sacrifice flies and fielding assists with 99.

Nationally, he’s third in doubles, seventh in sacrifice flies, and 21st in total bases of all collegiate players.

The award is named for shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for Texas Tech in the late 70’s. He died of leukemia at the age of 27.