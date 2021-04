Mostly sunny after morning clouds dissipate, highs near 66. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour, increasing to 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies, lows near 44.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, highs near 68. SW winds increasing to 15-25 miles per hour with occasional gusts over 40.

We still have a 40% chance of light rain Sunday and Monday.