Cal Poly basketball picks up a valuable transfer from Oregon State. Julien Franklin is a 6′ 7” guard from Brea. He red-shirted at OSU in 2019-2020, so he has four years eligibility left.

The top recruit among the high school class of 2021 made his decision on a college team Monday. Seven foot Chet holmgren from Minnesota is going to attend Gonzaga. Holmgren is lean, but he’s fast and athletic. Particularly for a high school senior who is 7 feet tall. He’ll join the Zags next year.