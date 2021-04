Sunny with highs in the low 90’s. WSW wind 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, cloudy skies, lows near 50.

Tomorrow, sunny but cooler, highs near 83. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Mostly sunny this weekend with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Windy on Sunday, then temperatures increasing to the upper 80’s Monday and Tuesday of next week. A 7% chance of rain on Sunday.