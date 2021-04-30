Greyhounds Host Bearcats 4.30.2021

The Atascadero Greyhounds host the Paso Robles Bearcats in high school football Friday night. It’s the season finale for both teams. The Bearcats enter the game with a record of 4-2. Their only losses came against Santa Maria teams St. Joseph (44-0) and Righetti (34-7). The Greyhounds are 0-6, although they lost a heart-breaker against Morro Bay (20-19) after leading at half-time.

Bearcat Coach Matt Carroll says he’s made it clear to the Bearcat players that records mean nothing in this game. “I reminded our players of the game in 2014. The Bearcats came into the game undefeated, 9-0. The Greyhounds were 7-2, but the Greyhounds pulled off the upset against the Bearcats.”

Greyhounds Coach Vic Cooper says, “We always play to win, but this game against the Bearcats is a big game. This could clear up some negative attitudes quickly.”

Although the game is played under the Orange Tier, Coach Vic Cooper says protocol remains the same. Four people per player may attend Friday night’s game in Atascadero.

In Templeton, the Eagles host Righetti, regarded as the #2 team on the Central Coast. “That’s what they tell us,” says coach Don Crow. “But we’ve got Josh Berna and Chase Richards back for tonight’s game. We’ll have to play smart, but we’re ready for them.”

Chase Richards and Josh Berna were injured during the game in Santa Maria against St. Joseph. Both players missed the games against Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

Kick-off is at 7:00 Friday night at Mike Erb Field on the campus of Templeton High School.