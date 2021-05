Sunny and windy later today, highs near 78. NNW winds this afternoon 20-30 miles per hour. Occasionally gusting to over 40 mph.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 43. NW winds 20-30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but windy, highs near 72.

This weekend, high temps will creep back up into the low 80’s. Next Monday, temperatures will reach 87.