Flamson Dance Concert 5.19.2021

Dancers at Flamson Middle School are preparing for an outdoor dance concert Thursday evening on the front steps of the school.

Dance instructor Stephanie Lovejoy says, “It’s been challenging preparing for the event, because we have not had a lot of time to prepare. But the 6-8th grade students are enthusiastic about it.”

The performance is called Remix 2020-2021. It will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, May 20th at the entrance to Flamson’s main entrance.

Admission is free, but they welcome donations.