Some sun this morning, then look for increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the low 80’s. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, cloudy with lows in the mid 50’s.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy, highs in the low 90’s.

The long term forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Thursday. Temperatures back up to 99 by Wednesday. Cooling back to 90 on Thursday, then sunny and cooler through the weekend.