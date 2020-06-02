Opener 6.02.2020

Another protest in San Luis Obispo yesterday. This one was less peaceful than the one Sunday. The protesters marched out onto highway 101, stopping traffic. Then they marched to the San Luis Obispo police station and confronted the officers. A stand-off ensued for several hours.

Finally at eight last night, officers ordered the demonstrators to disperse. When some refused to disperse, the officers fired tear gas. Several were arrested for failing to leave the area. Around 10:30 last night, someone fired a BB gun at three businesses near the downtown post office breaking their plate glass windows. Central Coast Surfboards and Founders Bank among those impacted.

It was the second ‘protest rally’ in two days in San Luis Obispo in response to the death of a black man while in police custody back in Minneapolis. In Santa Maria, the city imposes a curfew after vandalism and looting occurred Sunday night on South Broadway.