Sunny with highs near 106. N winds 10-15 miles per hour this afternoon.

Overnight, partly cloudy, lows near 62. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 104. N winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for temperatures to cool off gradually. 101 Friday, 97 Saturday in the north county. Back down into the low 80’s by Monday of next week.