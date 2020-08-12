North County Weather 8.12.2020

Mostly sunny today after morning clouds, high’s near 95. WSW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear this evening becoming mostly cloudy after midnight with lows in the mid to upper 50’s. Westerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny after morning clouds, highs in the upper 90’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour in the afternoon.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week with a warming trend. High’s near 106 Friday and Saturday. 109 Sunday. Cooling off by Thursday and Friday of next week, back into the upper 90’s.