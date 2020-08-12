Sound Off – Wed 8/12/2020 Protect Paso, Jordan Gurnett & Richard Battle

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

Pastor Gabe Abdelaziz and Brandon Stier of Protect Paso

Jordan Gurnett of Reform California to discuss AB-5 vs parents hiring help for school as well as Prop 15

Business Analyst and author Richard Battle to discuss the success of the Space X Dragon

