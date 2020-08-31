North County Weather 8.31.2020

Mostly sunny today after morning clouds. Highs in the upper 80’s

SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Lows in the mid 50’s. WSW 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with highs near 90. SW winds increasing to 15-25 miles per hour tomorrow afternoon.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies with highs in the low 90’s through Wednesday. Then warming up next weekend. Reaching 104 and 106 Saturday and Sunday in some parts of the north county.

