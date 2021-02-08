Obit Robert True 2.08.2021

One sad note today. World War II veteran Robert True died recently at a residential care facility. The cause of death listed as complications from Parkinson’s Disease and Covid-19. He was 98 years old.

Robert True graduated from San Luis Obispo high school in 1940. In 1941, he worked as a messenger for the US army, transporting official correspondence from Camp San Luis to Camp Roberts. He joined the army in 1942, and landed at Normandy, France, five days after D-day.

He served with Patton’s famous 3rd US Army which blazed across France to the border of Nazi Germany.

Sergeant True met a French girl, Martha Michel, fell in love, and after the war married her. He brought her back to the central coast. They were married for 64 years.

True worked for many years as a senior title officer with Ticor.

Bob True dead at the age of 98.