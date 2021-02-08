Highway One Reopens Sections 2.08.2021

Caltrans has reopened some sections of highway one.

The big closure on both sides of Rat Creek will stay closed for months.

But there were dozens of other small closures caused by mud slides and debris.

Crews worked over the weekend to fortify a turnaround point at Lime Creek. So that would allow people to drive that far from the north.

From the south end, right now highway one is closed just north of Pacific Valley. They hope to move up that north up the coast to the Big Creek vista point where a turnaround is being constructed.

Crews are working on highway one seven days a week.