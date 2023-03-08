Obituary 03.08.2023

One sad note this morning…

Burton Atwood Stokes died recently at his home in rural San Miguel.

Burt grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon and attended Salinas junior college. During World War II, he flew the P-38 Lighting out of Italy. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service. He retired from the US air force in 1964 as a Lt. Colonel. After 17 years with United Airlines, he retired in rural San Miguel.

A memorial service for Burton will be held Saturday morning at Kuehl-Nicolay funeral home.

Burton Atwood Stokes, dead at the age of 103.