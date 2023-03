The Cal Poly Mustangs lost a baseball game to Xavier of Ohio, 7-1, last night at Baggett stadium.

They host UNLV this weekend.

Last night in Henderson Nevada, Cal Poly’s mens basketball team beat Long Beach State 88-68 to advance to the quarterfinals in the big west championships.

In high school basketball, St. Joseph beat Modesto Christian 72-58. The Kinghts advance to the state championships Saturday night against Harvard-Westlake. Harvard-Westlake is 32-2. St. Joseph is now 28-6.