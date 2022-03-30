Obituary Michael Fitzgerald 03.30.2022

One sad note this morning…

Michael Fitzgerald of Paso Robles died recently in the north county after a long battle with leukemia.

Fitzgerald was born in Annapolis, Maryland, and graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1959. He served 30 years in the US Navy. After he retired he taught math for 18 years at Mission College Prep high school in San Luis.

In Paso Robles he was an establishing member of the Sherwood Dog Park on Scott street, next to the Veterans Center.

There will be a memorial service at the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa at ten Monday morning.

Retired navy captain Michael Fitzgerald dead at the age of 84.