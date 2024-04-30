SLO County Superior Court Hosting Law Day Event on 1st of May 04.30.2024

The superior court of San Luis Obispo will be hosting a “Community Law Day” event on Wednesday, May 1st.

The event takes place at the San Luis Obispo superior courthouse from 5 to 7 pm. Law Day is observed to celebrate the role of law in our society, and to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession, first established by president Dwight Eisenhower in 1958.

Activities at the event will include a judicial address by the presiding judge, honorable Rita Federman. The grand jury will also present information on the role they play in the county, with several legal providers also available to provide resources and free legal information to the public.

All are welcome to attend this free event.