Escapee From SB County Jail 03.30.2022

We learn more about the escapee from the Santa Barbara county jail who was captured in San Luis Obispo Monday.

23-year-old Joshua Camarillo Sanchez of Santa Maria was staying in a motel on Olive street in San Luis Monday night, after escaping Sunday from the Santa Barbara county jail.

Two women who helped him escape have been arrested and are charged in the case. One of them waited in a car near the jail and drove him to San Luis Obispo.

Sanchez was awaiting trial on a variety of domestic-violence charges as well as assault with a deadly weapon. He has been returned to the Santa Barbara county jail.