Oceano Resident Stabs Two AG Residents in Burglary, One Dead 9.22.2025

AG PD media RELEASE SEP2025

Late last week, two Arroyo Grande residents were stabbed inside of their residence by an intruder.

Police received a report at about 11:49 pm on Thursday, where a caller reported an incident on the 600 block of Victoria Way. Officers found two adult victims with stab wounds; they were transported to a local hospital, where one succumbed to their injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Oceano resident Fritz Schnoor. He was arrested on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide, and attempted homicide and burglary a short distance from the residence. Police believe Schnoor acted alone.

Police believe there is a history between Schnoor and the victims, but an investigation is still ongoing, and no official information from them is available at this time.