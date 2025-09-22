Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority to Provide Update on Grant Projects 9.22.2025

The next Paso Robles area groundwater authority meeting will be this Wednesday, September 24th.

This meeting will provide an update on the grant schedule and current projects from the grant provided by the Department of Water Resources (DWR). The DWR granted $7.6 million to the Paso Robles basin in 2022, according to the agenda, with the goal of implementing its groundwater sustainability plan. The grant agreement’s deadline is April 2026.

Paso Robles area groundwater authority will provide an update on current projects completed, in progress, and costs expended/committed. In-progress projects include a domestic well mitigation program, a well verification program, monitoring data gaps, and the MILR program. The MILR program/fallowed land registry is a way to assist and track owners of agricultural land who reduce groundwater pumping.

You can attend the meeting at 4 pm in the Paso Robles city council chambers in person, or watch online.