Officer Eric Talley Fundraiser 3.26.2021

Fundraising continues for the Boulder Colorado police officer shot and killed when a Syrian immigrant, started shooting people at a retail store in Boulder.

Eric Talley is the father of seven children. He’d been a police officer for over ten years.

A Go Fund Me account has raised about $700 thousand dollars for officer Talley’s family. Their goal is one million dollars.

A spokesperson for Talley Farms in Arroyo Grande telling KPRL, they don’t believe officer Eric Talley is related to the Talley family in Arroyo Grande.