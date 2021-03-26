Attempted Robbery on Spring Street 3.26.2021

Paso Robles police identify a suspect in the attempted robbery of a motel on Spring street last week. He’s 20-year-old Isaiah Owens.

He was one of two suspects who broke into the Economy Inn on March 15th. Around one am in the morning, they kicked down the door of the motel office and attacked the clerk, demanding money.

Police encourage anyone who sees Owens or knows of his whereabouts to contact the Paso Robles police department.

If you’d like to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.