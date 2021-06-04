Olive Oil Awards 6.04.2021

Pasolivo wins multiple awards at the New York Olive Oil competition.

Pasolivo’s Tuscan, California, Classic and Cucina extra virgin olive oil won awards. So did the limited-edition Signolo olive oils.

Pasolivo competed against 1200 entries from 29 countries. 790 awards were given. 68 went to olive oil producers from the United States.

Pasolivo is open daily for tasting at its olive ranch on Vineyard drive off highway 46. Turn right or north at the roundabout. They also have a tasting room on Park street, near 12th street in downtown Paso Robles.