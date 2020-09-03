One Hot Labor Day Weekend 9.03.2020

Temperatures warming up today, and it looks like it’s going to be a hot weekend in the north county. Temperatures reaching 106 on Saturday. 112 on Sunday. Then cooling off again by the middle of next week.

More on the weather and what to expect for the next few days coming up in a few minutes.

As for the Dolan fire over on the coast, it’s grown to 31 thousand four hundred acres. But the good news it’s now 40% contained.

Fire officials say overnight was calm and fire activity was minimal. Crews were able to continue to enhance containment lines and hold previous work. Today, the coast is expecting a marine layer which could linger most of the day, and that will help suppress fire activity.

Although it’s expected to get hot this weekend along the coast, winds are expected to remain mild, and that’s good news for firefighters.