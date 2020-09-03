Almond Acres Charter School 9.03.2020

Today, a virtual public hearing for Almond Acres Charter School. The 8-year-old charter school is requesting a move from San Miguel to Paso Robles. The Paso Robles school board rejected Almond Acres inclusion on the Paso school district.

Currently, Almond Acres is affiliated with the San Miguel school district. They were welcomed by superintendent Curt Dubost, who was then with the San Miguel school district.

A new law stipulates, they have to be part of the school district in which the school is located. The Paso Robles school board voted against Almond Acres joining the district. Today, an appeal goes before the county board of trustees.

Incidentally, Almond Acres had nothing to do with the Paso Robles school district’s financial issues. That was caused by mismanagement by former superintendent Chris Williams. Ironically, the woman who partied with Chris Williams and who received rapid promotion into the district’s administration are now running the Paso Robles school district.

The county board of education includes long-term north county leaders in education who are stable and well informed. People like Diane Ward of Paso Robles and George Galvan of Atascadero. Almond Acres needs three votes from the county trustees to override the rejection by the Paso Robles school board.