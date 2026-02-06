Open Enrollment For Almond Acres Charter Academy 02.06.2026

AACA Open Enrollment Press Release 2026.27

Open enrollment for Almond Acres Charter Academy’s 2026 – 2027 school year is currently ongoing.

Anyone interested in attending Almond Acres this fall is encouraged to submit a request for enrollment, which can be found at: almondacres.com/enroll.

Requests for K to 8th grade are being accepted. The enrollment period will end March 31st at 5 pm. Three campus tours are scheduled with enrollment presentations and an opportunity to meet with school staff.

The tours will be held:

February 12th at 6 pm

March 5th at 9 am

And March 25th at 9 am.