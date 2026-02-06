Switch to New Traffic Alignment of Highway 46, East of Cholame 02.06.2026

Caltrans district 5 has announced there will be some traffic delays on the highway 46 east of Cholame next week due to a new alignment of the roadway.

Daytime traffic delays are expected on February 9th and 10th, 8 am to 4 pm each day. Intermittent delays of 15 to 30 minutes are expected as travelers are guided to the new alignment. Highway 46’s new alignment will be slightly north of the previous alignment. Caltrans highlights several changes to access because of the alignment.

The new alignment will result in no at-grade intersections between Jack Ranch Cafe and the ramps at the 41/46 interchange. Consequently, direct access to and from Cholame Valley road and Davis road will no longer be possible. Access to highway 46 from Cholame Valley road at the Jack Ranch Cafe will be a right turn to head east on highway 46 and to the 41 separation.

Further road information can be found on Caltrans district 5 social media platforms.