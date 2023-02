Mostly sunny through the three day Presidents Day holiday.

Late next week we may get some more rain.

The President’s Day holiday is Monday, but some are taking other days off as well.

Paso Robles school district taking today off, and Monday off. Some teachers also took off yesterday, so they get a five day weekend. Otherwise, it’s a four day weekend in the Paso Robles school district.

Most banks and government office will be closed Monday.