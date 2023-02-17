Recent Supervisors Election 02.17.2023

The recent supervisors election will be one you’ll never forget. Supervisor Bruce Gibson winning re-election in a newly drawn second district by only 13 votes. That’s after the county elections office stopped counting ballots for two weeks, and two boxes of ballots manifested in county buildings.

A close race which gives progressives the majority on the board of supervisors. Supervisor Debbie Arnold says she’s shocked at the changes the new progressive majority is making in San Luis Obispo county.

The changes already enacted include removing Debbie Arnold and John Peschong from leadership on the Paso Robles groundwater basin oversight committee. Supervisor Bruce Gibson takes over that committee.

Killing the Planting Ordinance before it could take affect. That proposal by Debbie Arnold would have guaranteed 25 acre feet of water to small family farms and ranches. And those are only two.

Bruce Gibson also wants the county to rejoin the Integrated Waste Management Authority. He wants to join Central Coast Community Energy, 3CE. And he wants to throw out the recently developed supervisors districts for the elections.

Next week here on KPRL, we’ll look at each of the proposals, and how they will impact the north county.