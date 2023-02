More rain today in the north county. Heavy rainfall at times. Southerly winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, the steady rain will become showers, and tomorrow we’ll have cloudy skies, but not much rain. Sunday will also be cloudy without rain. Then another storm arrives Monday and we’ll get rain through Wednesday of next week.

You’re advised to drive carefully this morning, and watch out for the standing water out there.

We’ll have more on the forecast coming up in a few minutes.