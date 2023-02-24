Riverbed Rescue 02.24.2023

A rescue from the Salinas riverbed early this morning in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles Emergency Services received a call from the riverbed around 2:00 this morning. Police officers responded, but could not locate the individual. The caller kept losing communication with dispatchers.

Around 4:30, they got another call, and located the individual, but he or she was on an island surrounded by rapid-moving water. So the police requested assistance from the North County Water Rescue Team.

The individual was successfully rescued at 6:15 this morning, and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation continues.

Thanks to Anthony Reed for that report.