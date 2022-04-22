Opener For Friday 04.22.2022

We may see a few scattered showers this morning in the north county, but then it will clear this afternoon and we’ll enjoy sunny skies through the weekend. And it’s going to warm up a little. Up into the low 80’s Sunday. Mid eighties by Monday.

Yesterday afternoon, I stopped and talked with crews working on Creston road in Paso Robles by Food For Less. They said they would be working today. They have one more line to hook up for the new 200-unit apartment complex going in across from Pifer elementary school. So, Creston road is closed today from seven until they complete that work. But this should be the last day for that closure.