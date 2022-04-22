Joe Biden & Diablo Canyon 04.22.2022

This week, president Joe Biden announced he’s allocated six billion dollars to fix up again nuclear power plants, because the nation desperately needs the energy they generate.

The question is, what does that mean for the future of Diablo Canyon?

PG and E plans to close the plant in two or three years. Does this Biden energy plan change that?

A spokeswoman for PG and E tells the Tribune they still plan to close the plant in 2024.

The California public utilities commission, the state legislature and governor Jerry Brown all approved that plan in 2018.

Only time will tell if another energy provider, like Duke Energy, will come in and buy the plant. Perhaps they could utilize money from the Biden administration to keep the plant operating.

US Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm says the Biden administration is using “every tool available to get this country powered by clean energy by 2035.” And that includes nuclear power.