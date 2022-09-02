Opener For Friday 09.02.2022

A blazing Labor Day weekend coming at you.

A three day weekend, and it’s going to be hot all three days.

In Paso Robles high temperatures hovering near 110 through Labor Day.

Paso Robles fire chief Jonathon Stornetta reminds us to check on our neighbors. Some of them do not have air conditioning, so please check on them if you have reason to believe they don’t.

High school football schedules changed in light of the hot weather. Tonight’s Bearcat/Greyhound game will start at 8:00 this evening in Atascadero. More on that in sports.