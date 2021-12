Cool and clear this weekend in the north county, the weather cooperating with the holiday festivities.

We may see some rain next Thursday in the north county, but we’ll enjoy mostly clear skies through this weekend. More on the weather coming up.

Tonight, Atascadero lights up the rotunda and sunken gardens. The ceremony to light up the rotunda and the sunken gardens begins at 5:30 late this afternoon in Atascadero.