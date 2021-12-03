Paso Robles Christmas Parade 12.03.2021

Tomorrow night, the 60th Annual Paso Robles Christmas light parade returns to Spring street.

The parade usually includes a few north county bands as well as numerous floats, and the Paso Robles police and fire departments.

This year, city manager Ty Lewis may join the city council in the horse trolley. He’s now city manager, so he may be riding in a different vehicle, but he’ll be there.

The parade is at 7:00 tomorrow evening in downtown Paso Robles. You’re advised to get there early.

Some streets in Paso Robles will close at four. They’ll reopen the streets after the parade ends after eight.