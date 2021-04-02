Opener For Friday 4.02.2021

Sunny in the north county this weekend, but a cooling trend begins today.

Yesterday, the high temperature reached 86 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. Today, it’s going to be closer to 80.

Tomorrow, mid 70’s, and we’ll see high temperatures fluctuate between the mid 70’s and low 80s for most of next week.

But they’re predicting high temperatures will drop to near 70, one week from today.

No rain in the forecast. There’s about an 8% chance of precipitation late Saturday night and about a 7% chance on Monday. Not very likely, but there’s a slight chance of precipitation.